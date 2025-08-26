Kingfisher wins four prizes at World Beer Awards 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) India's iconic beer Kingfisher, from the stable of Bengaluru-headquartered United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the Heineken Company, won four honours across categories at World Beer Awards 2025.

At this year’s awards, Kingfisher Ultra is awarded with Gold Country Winner in International Lager, stated a release issued by UBL on Tuesday.

Kingfisher Strong has won a Silver in Seasonal: Oktoberfestbier/ Märzenm while Kingfisher Premium has won a Lager Silver in Helles/Münchner. Kingfisher Ultra Max is awarded a Bronze in Seasonal: Maibock/ Helles Bock.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Ltd, said, “We are truly honoured to see Kingfisher shine on a global platform yet again. This recognition not only makes India proud but also reinforces our journey to delight consumers worldwide.” According to the release, World Beer Awards is a globally recognised competition that celebrates the very best beers across international markets. Organised annually, it selects, awards, and promotes the finest beers to consumers and trade worldwide.

Beers are judged by a panel of international experts across taste and style categories, making it one of the most respected benchmarks of excellence in the brewing industry, added the release. PTI JR ROH