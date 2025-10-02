Kingpin couple of inter-state fake currency racket held in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) In a major crackdown on counterfeit currency, an inter-state racket's kingpin couple has been arrested in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday.

Fake notes worth Rs 12.20 lakh along with a colour printer, laptop, cutter machine, special ink and screen frame imager used for printing were seized from their possession.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by the Jhalawar Police's District Special Team (DST) and Chandigarh Crime Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra Sharma (40) and his wife Rajni Sharma (37), originally residents of Ujjain, who had set up their operations in a rented house at Chandrawati Growth Centre in Jhalrapatan, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar said that on September 29, the Chandigarh Police arrested two men, Gaurav and Vikram, with 2,038 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination, valued at over Rs 10 lakh. Interrogation revealed that the fake currency was sent to them through a courier from Bakani area of Jhalawar.

To trace the source, the police team examined the exact courier booking time and analysed more than 100 CCTV camera footages. The probe established that the couple had been living in Jhalrapatan for the past few months under fake names and addresses, while dispatching counterfeit consignments through courier.

The police said the seized material and the accused have been handed over to the Chandigarh Police for further investigation.