Kingpin of drug smuggling racket held in Haryana’s Nuh

Nuh, Dec 19 (PTI) The kingpin of a drug smuggling racket was arrested during a raid here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Sameem, a resident of Bawla village, was wanted in many cases. A mobile phone and Rs 95,000 in cash were recovered from his possession, they added.

He was involved in drug trafficking for a long time and the police sought his arrest in five different cases, they said.

According to inspector Mahender Singh, in-charge of the Crime Investigating Agency in Tauru, Sameem used to buy drugs from foreign smugglers and supply them to local smugglers here.

"This was disclosed by the accused foreign nationals arrested in other drug smuggling cases. There were seven NDPS cases registered against Sameem in the year 2023 and 2024. All these cases are registered in Tauru Sadar and City police station, but the accused was still absconding in these cases," he added.

Acting in a planned manner, the police arrested the accused from a hideout. Investigations reveal that Sameem had spread his network in many surrounding areas including Mewat, Singh said.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh said a special campaign is being run against drug smugglers in the district.

Sameem's arrest has dealt a major blow to the drug smuggling network.

Action will continue against such criminals so that the spread of drug addiction can be stopped in the area, he said. PTI COR SUN NB NB