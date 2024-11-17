Kingpin of highway robbers' gang held after exchange of fire: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PIT) The kingpin of a gang of highway robbers was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police near Lehli village in Punjab's Mohali, officials said on Sunday.

A pistol and five cartridges were seized from the accused, identified as Satpreet Singh alias Satti, a resident of Dandrala in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The DGP said the accused has a criminal history, with cases pertaining to snatching and robbery pending against him.

The Satti gang primarily targeted vehicles parked on the Ambala-Dera Bassi highway and was involved in multiple robberies and snatching incidents in Punjab and Haryana, he added.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Satti, along with three of his associates, was involved in two late-night robberies on the highway on November 3 and November 10. In these incidents, cash, mobile phones and gold ornaments were robbed by holding passengers of vehicles at gunpoint in the Lalru area of the Dera Bassi Sub-Division.

The DGP said further investigations are on to identify and arrest the other associates of Satti.

Sharing details of the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SAS Nagar, Deepak Pareek said while probing robbery and snatching incidents, credible information about the gang headed by Satti was received that corresponded with the facts and evidence gathered regarding the recent late-night incidents at Lalru.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar worked on human and technical inputs and traced Satti's movement near Lehli, the SSP said, adding that as the police team went after him, the accused, who was riding a motorcycle, opened fire at the security personnel.

Three bullets hit the police vehicle and in the retaliatory fire, the accused sustained a bullet injury to his right leg, the SSP said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act at the Lalru police station, he added. PTI CHS RC