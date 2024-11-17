Advertisment
National

Kingpin of 'highway robbers' gang held in Punjab's Mohali

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
highway robbers

Chandigarh: The kingpin of a highway robbers gang was arrested following a brief exchange of fire near Lehli village in Punjab's Mohali, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

A pistol and five cartridges have been recovered from the accused identified as Satpreet Singh alias Satti, they said.

"In a major breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police apprehended Satpreet Singh alias Satti, the kingpin of a highway robbers gang, after a brief exchange of fire near Lehli village," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The gang targeted vehicles on the Ambala-Dera Bassi Highway and was involved in multiple armed robberies across Punjab and Haryana.

Advertisment

The gang was also involved in two late-night robberies on November 3 and 10, where they snatched cash, mobile phones, and gold ornaments at gunpoint, he said.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest his associates," Yadav said.

Punjab Mohali robbery
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe