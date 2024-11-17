Kingpin of 'highway robbers' gang held in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh: The kingpin of a highway robbers gang was arrested following a brief exchange of fire near Lehli village in Punjab's Mohali, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

A pistol and five cartridges have been recovered from the accused identified as Satpreet Singh alias Satti, they said.

"In a major breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police apprehended Satpreet Singh alias Satti, the kingpin of a highway robbers gang, after a brief exchange of fire near Lehli village," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The gang targeted vehicles on the Ambala-Dera Bassi Highway and was involved in multiple armed robberies across Punjab and Haryana.

Advertisment

The gang was also involved in two late-night robberies on November 3 and 10, where they snatched cash, mobile phones, and gold ornaments at gunpoint, he said.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest his associates," Yadav said.