Kingpin of illegal liquor smuggling gang among 3 held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Three people, including the kingpin of an illegal liquor smuggling gang operating in Delhi's Outer North area, have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Three vehicles loaded with illicit liquor have also been seized, they said.

"Our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure safe assembly polls. During checking, the team intercepted a white Maruti Eeco near Sector 25 in Rohini. The vehicle was carrying 5,000 quarters (900 liters) of country-made liquor," a police officer said.

The driver, identified as Vikas alias Sonu Bihari (29), was arrested. Vikas has 22 cases registered against him and has admitted to supplying illicit liquor to over a 100 illegal vendors in the city, the officer said.

In another operation, acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted two cars near DSIIDC, Bawana. The cars were carrying 3,500 quarters and 120 bottles of illegal liquor. The drivers, Ravi Kant (35) and Piku alias Neeraj (29), have been arrested, the police said, adding that both the accused have a criminal record. PTI BM NB