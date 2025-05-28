`Kingpin' of international drug racket deported from Malaysia, arrested

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Navi Mumbai resident, alleged kingpin of a "transnational drug syndicate", after securing his deportation from Malaysia, officials said on Wednesday.

Navin Chichkar (35) is wanted in multiple cases registered by the NCB, and would be brought to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, an official said here.

He was located and apprehended in Malaysia following a red-corner notice issued by the NCB, he said.

A team led by NCB zonal director Amit Ghawate succeeded in securing his custody from Malaysia, the official added. PTI DC KRK