Kinnar Akhara performs 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh, prays for welfare of nation

Mahakumbh Nagar: On the auspicious occasion of the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh, the Kinnar Akhara took a holy dip in the Sangam here on Tuesday and prayed for the welfare and progress of the country.

While the first major 'snan' of the Maha Kumbh was held on Monday on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', the akharas or the members of the Hindu monastic orders took their first 'snan' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Chanting "Har Har Mahadev", members of the Kinnar Akhara made their way to the Sangam. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi walked in the centre under an umbrella, accompanied by other mahamandaleshwars of the akhara.

The members of Kinnar Akhara captivated everyone with an impressive display of their traditional rituals and martial arts skills, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

They flaunted swords and other weapons, highlighting their strength and rich traditions, it said.

Previously known as 'Shahi Snan,' the 'Amrit Snan' is a ceremonial holy dip performed by saints and devotees in the Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. It is believed to cleanse sins and provide spiritual merit.

Ramya Narayan Giri, a member of the Kinnar Akhara, said that on the occasion of the 'Amrit Snan', every member prayed for the happiness, prosperity and welfare of the nation.

"The Maha Kumbh is not just a religious gathering but also a platform to convey positive messages to society," he emphasised.

The Kinnar Akhara, a religious order of transgender persons established in 2015, is dedicated to providing a spiritual and social platform for members of the community. It seeks to enable their full participation in religious activities and foster acceptance within the broader Hindu community.

Officially recognised in 2019, their participation in the Kumbh Mela was a historic milestone. They led 'Shahi Snan' (royal bath) processions, a sacred ritual of the festival, taking the holy dip alongside seers -- a powerful symbol of inclusion and equality in mainstream religious events.

The origins of the Kumbh Mela go back in the folds of time.

The Rigveda speaks of a divine event called the 'Sagar Manthan' or churning of the cosmic ocean, which is considered the genesis of the Maha Kumbh Mela, according to the website kumbh.gov.in.

Legend has it that during this cosmic churning, a pot (kumbh) containing the elixir of immortality (amrita) emerged. The celestial struggle for possession led to a battle that spanned 12 days, equivalent to 12 human years. Drops of the nectar fell at four locations, Prayagraj, Ujjain, Nashik and Haridwar, where the Kumbh Mela is held.