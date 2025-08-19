Kinnaur Kailash Yatra closed due to incessant rainfall

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) The Kinnaur district administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra-2025 with immediate effect, given the continuous heavy rainfall, shooting stones, and dense fog that have already claimed lives and continue to pose a grave risk to pilgrims.

Issuing an official order on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kinnaur, Dr Amit Kumar Sharma, said that given the persistent bad weather and forecasts of further rain and cloudy conditions in the coming five to seven days, immediate precautionary measures were essential for public safety.

Exercising powers under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Sharma announced that the yatra would remain closed for the rest of the year unless modified by further orders.

As per the deputy commissioner's orders, any pilgrim attempting the yatra route will be escorted back to the base camp, and violators will face action under the Disaster Management Act. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Kinnaur has been instructed to ensure adequate deployment of forces in coordination with the home guards and the DCF Kinnaur to facilitate the safe return of pilgrims.

Sharma has also directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kalpa to coordinate with the concerned departments, the tourism association, panchayats, and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Additionally, all departments, local bodies, and enforcement personnel have been directed to enforce the decision without exception.

The district administration has urged the pilgrims to cooperate and follow the orders in order to ensure their safety and to refrain from undertaking the pilgrimage until further notice.

The yatra, which began on July 15 and was scheduled to continue till August 30. Since then, the yatra has already faced multiple suspensions due to heavy rainfall and erratic weather conditions. PTI/COR MPL MPL