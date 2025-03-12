Kiosks to be installed at key locations in Ayodhya to guide pilgrims

Ayodhya (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) Display kiosks will be installed at key locations at Ayodhya to provide real-time information about the opening timings, distances and other details of prominent religious sites, including Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Under this initiative, kiosks will be installed at four key locations, including railway stations and airports. These kiosks will not only guide the devotees but also provide historical, cultural and tourism-related information, ensuring seamless connectivity and real-time updates, the officials said.

Shri Ayodhya Ji Tirtha Vikas Parishad has been responsible for implementing this project. If successful, the initiative will be expanded to additional locations, making it even more accessible for visitors, they said.

Each kiosk will cost approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. The project is expected to be a valuable facility for pilgrims and tourists, they said.

Santosh Sharma, CEO of Shri Ayodhya Ji Tirtha Vikas Parishad, emphasised the significance of the initiative, saying, "We aim to provide a convenient and informative experience to devotees visiting Ayodhya. These kiosks will help visitors access essential details about temples and other attractions, making their journey smoother. This initiative will also contribute to boosting tourism in Ayodhya." The display kiosks will feature a touch-screen interface, allowing users to access information according to their needs. Besides, they may include voice command functionality for easier navigation. A QR code scanner will also be available, enabling devotees to access information directly on their mobile phones, he said.

To ensure uninterrupted service, the kiosks will be equipped with internet connectivity, power backup systems and security features to prevent vandalism, the officials said.

About the benefits of the new initiative, they said devotees and tourists will receive the latest updates about Ayodhya's religious sites and attractions. Information about Ayodhya's historical and cultural significance will be available on the kiosk so devotees and tourists can know more about the city, they said.

The kiosks will facilitate seamless connectivity, allowing devotees and tourists to access information through mobile phones or other devices.