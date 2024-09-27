Kiran Bedi asks health officials to communicate with people through social media

Puducherry, Sept 27 (PTI) Former Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi on Friday urged professionals including those in the health sector to enlarge their communication with the people through social media.

Inaugurating a three day conference of the Glaucoma Society of India held under the banner Glauco Cherry'24 here, she said social media such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter (now 'X') would help professionals enlarge their communication zone.

"I adopted this as Lt Governor of Puducherry for five years from 2016 and found its relevance and significance", Bedi who is a former IPS officer said.

Dr B K Nayak President of the Glaucoma Society of India, its Secretary Dr Manav Deep Singh and Organising Secretary Dr R Venkatesh were among those who spoke. PTI Corr SA