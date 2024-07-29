Kiran Bedi extends greetings to new Puducherry Lieutenant Governor

Puducherry Jul 29 (PTI) Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday extended her greetings to retired IAS officer K Kailashnathan, who will take charge of gubernatorial post in the union territory shortly.

In her WhatsApp message, Bedi said, "Puducherry finally gets a full-time very experienced officer as Lt Governor. Congratulations. The union territory will benefit (under his administration)." She also said that Kailashnathan was an advisor to the chief minister of Gujarat for long time.

Bedi was Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry for nearly five years, since 2016. After she quit the post in 2021, the then Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was given an additional charge by the Centre.

Later, when Soundararajan jumped into the poll fray (Lok Sabha election), Jharkand Governor C P Radhakrishnan was given the charge in March, who is now transferred to Maharashtra. PTI COR KH