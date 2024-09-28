Kiran Bedi meets Puducherry Lt Governor Kailashnathan

Puducherry, Sep 28 (PTI) Former Puducherry lieutenant governor and ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi met sitting LG K Kailashnathan at the Raj Niwas here on Saturday.

Bedi had come to Puducherry on Friday to take part in some private functions.

She served as the Lt Governor of Puducherry for nearly five years since 2016. While participating in events on Friday, Bedi recalled her time as the Lt Governor here.

Incumbent Kailashnathan, a retired IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, assumed charge of the LG of the union territory last month. PTI COR HIG TIR TIR