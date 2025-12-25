Kiran Bedi seeks public participation to protect air quality in Delhi

New Delhi: Retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Thursday called for a partnership-based approach to sustain the recent improvement in air quality, seeking greater citizen participation through joint control rooms.

In a video message posted on X, Bedi said, "It is time to sustain the progress we have achieved in improving air quality, and the only way to do that is by working in partnership." She added that the government has control rooms, and their numbers should be made public so that people can participate.

"Wherever citizens see pollution from industries, construction sites or vehicles, they should inform the municipal corporator, the police control room in case of traffic issues or the officers of the Pollution Control Committee," she said.

The retired bureaucrat posted that citizens should "text or WhatsApp them so that responsibility is fixed at the local level", adding that elected and appointed representatives must take charge of their respective areas.

Calling for a system to be put in place even before curbs are eased, Bedi said, "Now is the time to build trust and work together so that the gaps do not open up again. A joint control room involving citizens, RWAs and pollution control officials can coordinate with municipal corporators, MLAs and MPs so that everyone takes responsibility for their area."

She added, "Complaining alone brings no improvement; partnership does. When we work together, everyone benefits." Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of the stringent Stage IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi NCR and adjoining areas, citing an improvement in air quality levels.

The Commission clarified that preventive and regulatory actions under Stages I, II and III of GRAP will continue to remain in force and must be implemented strictly as per the modified framework notified on November 21.

The decision revoked its earlier orders issued on December 13, when the air quality index (AQI) breached the 'severe plus' threshold of 450.

After nearly a fortnight of hazardous smog, Delhi's air quality improved to the 'poor' category on Wednesday.

The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 271 on Wednesday, a sharp improvement from 412 recorded on Tuesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Thursday, the national capital's 24-hour average AQI further improved to 234, remaining in the 'poor' category.

The last time Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category was on December 10, after which it stayed in the very poor and severe zones for several days.

As per the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Officials said favourable meteorological conditions, particularly surface wind speeds of 15 to 25 kmph during the day, helped improve air quality, though conditions are forecast to deteriorate again.