Kiran Mazumdar's pill for Bengaluru traffic: Get on a Metro

Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI) When Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw hopped into a Metro in Bengaluru on Wednesday, catching a ride from Whitefield to Vidhana Soudha, she triggered anew the debate on public versus private transport.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mazumdar said, "Took the purple line from Whitefield to Vidhana with my Namma Metro friend @jennifer_erich the Iron Lady of Exxon Mobil. Such a quick way to avoid traffic. Great ride. Thanks." To this, Jennifer Erich, Geoscience Manager at BTC ExxonMobil India, said that she was happy to be a 'Metro Mentor' for Shaw.

The post was viewed 32,000 times at the time of writing this article.

Netizens lauded Shaw, calling her a "responsible citizen".

Many observed that if elite embrace public transport, it catalyses systemic change and that inspired "common people" will emulate her actions. PTI JR SA