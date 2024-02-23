Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Doppler radar in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne

Lansdowne (Uttarakhand), Feb 23 (PTI) Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday inaugurated a Doppler radar installed here to monitor the weather in Pauri and several other neighbouring districts of Uttarakhand.

Installation of a Doppler radar in Lansdowne will help the meteorological department gather precise weather-related information on several districts in Uttarakhand's hilly region, the Union minister said at the inaugural ceremony.

It will also help in providing pre-disaster assistance to people, he said.

Being a Himalayan state, Uttarakhand is prone to natural disasters. With the installation of a Doppler radar in Lansdowne, the meteorological department will be able to get accurate information about natural disasters.

Rijiju also inspected the Doppler radar with a team of meteorological department experts. Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was with the Union Minister at the programme. PTI COR ALM ALM NSD NSD