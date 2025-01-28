Kiren Rijiju takes dip at Sangam, Hema Malini also reaches Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday took a dip in the Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh here, while BJP MP Hema Malini also reached the Mela.

Rijiju, the minister for parliamentary affairs, posted on X in Hindi: "For me, taking bath in the Triveni Sangam of the Maha Kumbh, the sacred festival of India's rich culture at the holy place Prayagraj, is an experience of awakening the spiritual and mental consciousness." "The uninterrupted flow of Maa Ganga is a symbol of the sacred spirit of this country. The grandeur and divinity of this event is extremely energetic," Rijiju said. "All of you must be a part of this successful event." Meanwhile, BJP MP Hema Malini also reached Maha Kumbh on Monday evening.

"Renowned actress and Member of Parliament from Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Hema Malini, held a spiritual meeting with Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, also known as 'Pujya Prabhushri Ji' at the Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Camp in Prayagraj and received his blessings," the UP government said in a brief statement.

The government also shared a couple of pictures of Malini with the seer.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the Maha Kumbh on Monday with his family. He also met Avdheshanand Giriji Maharaj along with other seers.

On Monday, 1.55 crore people took holy bath at the Maha Kumbh while so far over 14.76 crore pilgrims have done so, according to the government. PTI KIS TIR TIR