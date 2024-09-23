Kirodi Meena demands CBI probe into 2018, 2021 Rajasthan Administrative Service exams

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) State Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the 2018 and 2021 Rajasthan Administrative Service exams, raising suspicion over the role of three former chairpersons of the public service commission in the recruitment process.

Meena met Shikhar Agarwal, the additional chief secretary to the chief minister, and demanded that the role of former chairpersons of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) -- Deepak Upreti, Shiv Singh Rathore and Sanjay Kumar Shrotriya -- should be investigated.

"I challenge that if the investigation is done fairly then it will prove that several candidates who got selected were given examination papers before the exam date. I have met the additional chief secretary in the absence of the chief minister," the Rajasthan agriculture minister told reporters here.

"The Special Operations Group (SOG) is doing a fair investigation in the paper leak case. I have been asked to get it investigated by the SOG, but I will make efforts to ask the chief minister to get the case investigated by the CBI," Meena added. PTI AG NSD NSD