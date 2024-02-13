Kirti Kisan Union condemns sealing of Punjab-Haryana borders

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) The people of Punjab feel they are citizens of an enemy country, farmers' body Kirti Kisan Union said on Tuesday while attacking the the Centre and Haryana governments for sealing the Punjab-Haryana borders.

Iron spikes, barbed wire and concrete walls had come up along the borders, it said in a statement.

"BJP governments are creating an atmosphere of terror to scare people. The BJP government is treating the protesters as enemies of the country," the statement alleged.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers would head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Kirti Kisan Union state president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, state general secretary Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala and press secretary Raminder Singh Patiala said the administration in Haryana imposed Section 144 around Delhi and Haryana and traffic has been unilaterally stopped without any prior information to the people.

Authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march. PTI CHS VSD MIN MIN