Kirti Torans from Vadnagar, strides made in defense manufacturing star in Gujarat tableau

New Delhi: A quintessential blend of history with modernity, the tableau of Gujarat showcases the 12th century Kirit Toran or ornamental gateway from Vadnagar and the C-295 transport aircraft assembly unit in Vadodara symbolising the collective progress of the nation.

The tableau, which rolled down the Kartavya Path Sunday as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, showcased the 12th-century Solanki-era Kirti Toran, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Surrounding the ornamental gateway are intricate Kutchhi clay-glazed artwork and vibrant Pithora paintings, which honour the tribal traditions of the region and pay homage to the deity Baba Pithora and Gujarat's tribal legacy, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Mundaji.

The tableau features the iconic 182-metre Statue of Unity, a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, constructed with iron donated by farmers from across India.

Beneath this is highlighted Gujarat's strides in modern tourism, with glimpses of upcoming underwater sports at Dwarka and Shivrajpur Beach.

The tableau features Gujarat's advancements in key sectors like defence, technology, and automobile manufacturing, under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The C-295 aircraft unit in Vadodara, showcasing the state's role in advancing defence technology, the Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad, constructed to honour the centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also found a place of pride on the tableau.

Gujarat's semiconductor industry and its status as an emerging hub for automobile manufacturing were also depicted.

Encircling the tableau is a spirited performance of Maniyara Raas, accompanied by a modern Duha, infusing the presentation with the vibrant essence of Gujarat's traditions and its promising future.