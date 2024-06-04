Kishan Reddy - a committed leader who rose through the ranks in BJP

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP president in Telangana and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is a leader who rose through the ranks in the saffron party having started his political career in 1977 as an ordinary worker.

On Tuesday, Reddy retained the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment with a margin of over 49,000 votes.

Born to middle class farmer-parents in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana neighbouring Hyderabad in 1960, Kishan Reddy has held important positions like MLA, president of BJP's state unit, national president of BJP's Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Union MoS (Home) and Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region (DoNER).

Affectionately called as 'Kishan Anna' by party workers and leaders, he started his political journey as a youth worker with the Janata Party.

He joined BJP on its inception in the year 1980 and grew gradually handling important responsibilities.

He was Convener of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Ranga Reddy district committee, in 1980-81 and rose to become the state president of BJYM in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1986.

Kishan Reddy functioned as national president of BJYM from 2002 to 2004.

When he was the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch, he founded World Youth Council against Terrorism (WYCAT) an apolitical organisation to fight terrorism across the world.

He organised the International Youth Conference against Terrorism (IYCT) under the auspices of WYCAT in New Delhi.

He was elected as MLA for the first time in 2004 and later for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014.

He had also served as president of BJP in undivided Andhra Pradesh from March, 2010 to March, 2014. Kishan Reddy became the first president of BJP in the newly-formed state of Telangana in 2014.

He was also the saffron party's floor leader in Telangana Legislative Assembly during 2016 to 2018.

Kishan Reddy was elected to the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad in 2019 and became MoS (Home) in the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was soon promoted to Cabinet rank in 2021 and entrusted the portfolios of tourism, culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

In his subsequent bid to the Lok Sabha, he faced a keen contest from Congress candidate D Nagender and BRS nominee T Padmarao Goud in the May 13 polls.

He was the president of Telangana Home Guards Association and undertook several agitations, including fast, for several times in support of the cause of Home Guards. PTI SJR SA