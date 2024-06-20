Kishan Reddy exudes confidence of BJP coming to power in T''gana after next assembly polls

Hyderabad, Jun 20 (PTI) Expressing confidence that his party would come to power in Telangana after the next Assembly elections in 2028, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday urged party activists to take a pledge to work towards achieving the goal.

Noting that the BJP now has eight MLAs and an equal number of Lok Sabha members in Telangana, he said the party would get 88 of the total 119 assembly seats in the next elections.

He called on the party leaders and activists to work with a resolve to bring the party to power in the state and get people's support in every village.

Reddy, who is also the Union Coal and Mines Minister expressed his gratitude to those who worked hard to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in the recent LS polls.

He was speaking at an event where the party MPs from the state were felicitated following their victory in the general elections.

Reddy was given a rousing welcome at the Begumpet airport here on Thursday evening upon his arrival from Delhi.

The state BJP chief and other leaders reached the party office here in a rally.

Later, the leaders visited Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here. PTI SJR ROH