Kishan Reddy for thorough probe into laddu row, appeals political parties not to sensationalise it

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Andhra Pradesh government should conduct a thorough probe into the allegations of presence of impurities in 'laddu prasadam' of Tirupati temple and take measures to safeguard the temple's sanctity and sentiments of devotees.

He urged political parties and religious organisations not to sensationalise the laddu row as it involves sentiments of crores of devotees.

Observing that frequent news of the desecration of 'prasadam' may dilute the faith and confidence of devotees, he favoured restraint and responsible behaviour.

In a statement here, Reddy said the presence of animal fat in the sacred 'prasadam' is an inexcusable crime.

The minister said those who are responsible for it should be handed out tough punishment, besides taking measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Allegations of attempts to promote other faiths in Tirupati, attempts by some to take liquor and meat to Tirumala (the abode of Lord Venkateswara) and corruption in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have been reported in media during the last several years, Reddy pointed out.

He urged the Andhra government to conduct a thorough investigation to punish those guilty and to take measures to ensure the sanctity of Tirumala and protect the sentiments of devotees.