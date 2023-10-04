Kishan Reddy hails union cabinet approval of Krishna water tribunal terms of reference; T'gana minister says KCR deserves credit

Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI) BJP Telangana chief G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday hailed the union cabinet's approval of the terms of reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal, whereas Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said credit should go to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Advertisment

The union cabinet earlier on Wednesday approved the terms of reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal that will govern the division of the river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi announced today an additional Terms of Reference is being given to the existing Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II)," Reddy, who himself is a union minister, said on social media platform X.

"This decision not only gives a reassurance to the people of Telangana that the union government is committed to the development of Telangana but also shows that the BJP always has the interests of the people of Telangana at heart. My gratitude to Hon’ble PM for this decision," Reddy added.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao attacked the NDA government for taking the decision on the matter just ahead of assembly elections -- after nine long years.

The union cabinet's decision is a victory of the Telangana people and Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

"Chief Minister himself gave proposal in Delhi on behalf of the Telangana government seeking redistribution of Krishna waters and constitution of tribunal under Section 3. The government at the Centre slept like 'Kumbhakarna'. After nine-and-a-half years, today, the union cabinet took decision constituting tribunal for Krishna river waters. That too because elections are round the corner," Harish Rao said, addressing a public meeting at Devarakadra near Mahabubnagar.

Advertisment

The law says that the Centre should either resolve the issue in one year or constitute a tribunal if any state seeks constitution of a tribunal, Harish Rao, who is the nephew of CM KCR, said.

CM KCR had written letters to the Centre multiple times and met the Prime Minister and Union Jal Shakti Minister but it fell on deaf ears, he alleged.

The Centre wanted the state government to withdraw its case on the matter in the Supreme Court seeking appointment of a tribunal and the state withdrew accordingly, he said. One year after the state withdrew the case, the union cabinet took the decision today, he said.

"This is a great victory for Telangana. Our Krishna waters had gone to Andhra so far," he said, adding that one of the reasons Telangana fought for and achieved statehood was to get the region its due share of the river waters.

Addressing the media after the union cabinet meeting, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the tribunal will allocate water on project-wise basis in both states for works intended for developmental or future purposes. PTI SJR SJR ANE