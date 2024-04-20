Kishan Reddy hits out at Congress for not implementing poll promises in 100 days

Hyderabad, Apr 20 (PTI) Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Saturday asked if Congress has the moral right to seek votes in the Lok Sabha elections when it has "not implemented the poll guarantees" it had promised to execute in 100 days after coming to power.

Congress gave full page advertisements in newspapers before the assembly elections held in November last year that the guarantees would be implemented in 100 days, Kishan Reddy, a Union Minister, said.

"Congress, which deceived the people of Telangana without implementing the promises it had made, does it have the moral right to seek votes in the parliament elections. This is a party of deception," he told reporters.

"Not only that. They wrote a letter to people with Sonia Gandhi's signature. The letter has gone to every home," he said.

Reading out from the letter, he quoted Sonia Gandhi as having stated that she is giving her word as a "mother" (to Telangana people) to implement the 'guarantees' in 100 days.

"I don't know whether she (Sonia Gandhi) understood Telugu or not. But, she signed," Kishan Reddy said.

He asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to respond to 'Sonia Gandhi's letter' and the newspaper advertisements.

Citing the guarantees which include 'Rythu Bharosa', 'Mahalakshmi', 'Gruha Jyoti', 'Yuva Vikasam' and 'Cheyutha', he urged the people not to vote for Congress until the guarantees are implemented.

CM Revanth Reddy is talking about implementing the promises (farm loan waiver) before August 15, but the countrymen know when the Lok Sabha elections would be held and that the model code of conduct would come into force, he said.

Referring to some BRS MLAs switching over to the ruling Congress, Kishan Reddy asked how can BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ask for votes in Lok Sabha elections when he is not able to retain the newly-elected BRS MLAs.

BRS has weakened and appears to be disappearing from the public view, he claimed.

On CM Revanth Reddy's comments that BRS president KCR "mortgaged" the self-respect of his party activists to BJP to secure bail for his daughter K Kavitha and to defeat Congress, especially in five seats, Kishan Reddy said that it was not his party that gave bail.

"How can he blame the BJP," Reddy said.

He asked whether Revanth Reddy would give bails in the ongoing case related to the alleged phone-tapping in Telangana during the previous BRS regime. He further alleged that there is no difference between Congress and BRS as both are corrupt and promote family politics.

Kishan Reddy also said that top BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit the state on April 25. PTI SJR SJR SDP