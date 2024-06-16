Kishan Reddy meets Himanta; discusses various issues.

Guwahati, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed various issues, the CMO said.

"Today, Hon'ble Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G Kishan Reddy, met with HCM Dr. @himantabiswa to discuss various issues," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

However, the CMO did not share details of the meeting.

Sarma congratulated Reddy on his recent appointment and thanked him for his impactful tenure as the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister during the last BJP government at the Centre, it added.

The Union Minister met the Chief Minister at the latter's residence in Guwahati. PTI TR RG