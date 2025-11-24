Kishan Reddy, Omar Abdullah pay tribute to Dharmendra

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra who passed away on Monday.

Abdullah described Dharmendra as a "friend of Jammu and Kashmir" who kept his date with the picturesque region through film shoots and holiday trips till 1987-88.

Both the leaders remembered Dharmendra's contribution to Bollywood and said his death is a big loss for the film industry.

Dharmendra, who made his mark in the country's showiz during a career spanning 65 years with 300 films ranging from 'Satyakam' to 'Sholay', died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 89.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Reddy said he became a great fan of the popular actor after watching 'Sholay', which was loved by generations after its release in 1975.

"Besides being a great actor, he was also a Member of Parliament representing the BJP. My condolences to his family, especially his wife and our party MP Hema Malini. Dharmendra entertained people throughout his life and stayed away from controversies," the minister said, remembering Dharmendra's visit to Andhra Pradesh for election campaigning and party meetings.

"During his visit to Andhra, he worked as an ordinary worker of the BJP, which showed his class," Reddy said.

In a separate media interaction, Omar Abdullah also talked about Dharmendra and said he had watched the legendary actor's films from his childhood days.

"The people around my age might have missed any film but 'Sholay'. I remember his role in the picture and other films like 'Burning Train' and 'Shalimar'. I felt sorry on learning of his passing away. He was ill for sometime but when he recently returned home from hospital, a feeling came that his health has improved," Abdullah said.

Expressing his condolences to Dharmendra's family and praying for the departed soul, the chief minister said the actor's death is a big loss for the entire film industry.

"He had not visited Jammu and Kashmir for a long time, but it is true that he was a friend of the region. He used to come here for film shooting and for holidays before 1987-88. His contribution to the film industry can never be forgotten," Abdullah said.

Later, in a post on his official X handle, Abdullah wrote, "Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta aur Geeta, The Burning Train, Yaadon ki Baaraat, Dharmendra Sahib was such a big part of my childhood Hindi movie experience. He leaves behind an unmatched legacy of hit movies and breathtaking performances. Rest in peace sir." PTI TAS TAS RUK RUK