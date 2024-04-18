Kishan Reddy releases report on development works in Secunderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat on Thursday presented a 'Report to People' on the development undertaken by the NDA government in the constituency.

As he is filing his nomination on Friday, Kishan Reddy presented the report today on the development programmes he has implemented over the past five years as a Member of Parliament and as a Union Minister, his office said.

The report contained the developmental activities undertaken within the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency and in the state.

In his elaborate presentation, Kishan Reddy highlighted the various streams through which Central funding was provided to Telangana, including tax devolution, the funds spent by the Union Government under various development and welfare programmes in the state.

The report also highlighted the efforts made in bringing large infrastructure projects into Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, including the Regional Ring Road and Outer Ring Rail Projects.

Among several others, it also talked about renovation of Secunderabad railway station on a grand scale and the Vande Bharat trains. PTI SJR SJR SS