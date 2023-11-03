Kishan Reddy seeks thorough inquiry on damage to Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram project

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday sought a comprehensive inquiry on the alleged damage to Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram project.

Touted as the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project, the barrage's pillars have developed cracks and, according to the National Dam Safety Authority, "pillars numbering 15 to 20 of the sixth to eighth blocks of the Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage of the Kaleswaram project had reportedly sunken on the night of October 21." Speaking to reporters here, Reddy said if the BJP comes to power in the state, it would conduct a thorough investigation into the issue and take action as per law against whoever is responsible for any lapses.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should take moral responsibility for it, he said.

Kishan Reddy also slammed the state government for allegedly not providing all the information sought by the team of the National Dam Safety Authority that had visited the site last month. PTI SJR GDK SJR ANE