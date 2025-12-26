Kishan Reddy takes dig at KCR for staying away from PM's programmes during BRS regime

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday took a veiled dig at former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for staying away from events attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when BRS was in power in Telangana.

Speaking after inaugurating a building complex at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Adilabad, he said that during the previous BRS regime, leaders from different parties did not attend official events together. The situation is now somewhat better, with the Congress government seeking to work with the Centre.

"When the Prime Minister came from Delhi to inaugurate the fertilizer plant at Ramagundam, the (then) Chief Minister here did not have time (to attend). When the Prime Minister came from Delhi to inaugurate Railway manufacturing unit in Warangal, the Chief Minister did not have time," he said.

In case of differences over policies, 'protest' could be lodged, he said adding, however, the country would not move forward "if politics is played over everything".

Later, speaking at an event to felicitate the newly-elected BJP-backed village sarpanchs, he alleged that the previous BRS regime and the incumbent Congress government "deceived " gram panchayats by not sanctioning "even a single rupee". Only a double-engine government under PM Modi's leadership can ensure all-round development of Telangana, he said.

The PM Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to the development of villages by providing funds under the 15th Finance Commission, employment guarantee scheme and other programmes, he said.

He also visited a site at Adilabad where an airport is proposed to be developed. PTI SJR SJR VGN