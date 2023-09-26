Kishan Reddy takes exception to BRS leader Rama Rao's attack on PM Modi

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI) Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday took exception to ruling BRS leader K T Rama Rao's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he was a beneficiary of dynastic politics.

Reddy, who inspected the arrangements for Modi's public meeting on October 3 in Nizamabad, accused Rama Rao and his father Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of 'failing' to provide good governance.

"He (Rama Rao) got into politics with the help of his father. He is functioning like a shadow Chief Minister today... We started our career as ordinary workers and rose up in ranks. We don't need KCR or the Kalvakuntla family's (CM KCR's) certificate," he told reporters.

BRS Working President Rama Rao today sought an apology from PM Narendra Modi to the people of Telangana for allegedly hurting their sentiments with his comments on the state's formation.

Modi had said there were celebrations everywhere when the three new states of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were created during Vajpayee's time, but lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh led to only bitterness and bloodshed in both states, he claimed.

Kishan Reddy affirmed that he has the support of Telangana people as they have voted for him thrice in assembly polls and once in Lok Sabha elections.

On Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's decision to reject the state government's recommendation to appoint two BRS leaders as MLCs in Governor's quota, he said it is a good call.

Recalling that the Centre had nominated film writer Vijayendra Prasad to Rajya Sabha under President's quota, the Union Minister said those who are "agents" or those who "serve the KCR family" need not be appointed as MLCs in Governor quota.

Poets, intellectuals, educationists or other such individuals should be appointed as MLCs in Governor quota, he pointed out. PTI SJR SJR ROH