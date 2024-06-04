Kishan Reddy thanks voters for re-electing him, credits win to PM Modi's popularity

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday thanked the people of Secunderabad for electing him to the Lok Sabha for a second straight term and attributed the win to the hard work of party activists and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kishan Reddy retained the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, winning by a margin of over 49,000 votes.

With BJP almost certain to win eight of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, he said people wanted to see Modi as the Prime Minister for a third term.

"Thank you Secunderabad for giving me yet another term to serve the constituency. I bow to the people for their unwavering faith in me to serve them once again. With renewed commitment, I pledge to prioritise the welfare of the people and the development of our city," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and party president J P Nadda for their confidence in him as a candidate from Secunderabad.

Kishan Reddy appreciated the "extraordinary" BJP activists who, he said, played an indispensable role during the campaign.

He told mediapersons that he would work with renewed commitment to realise people's aspirations. PTI SJR VVK SS