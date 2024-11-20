Kishan Reddy watches 'The Sabarmati Report', hails movie for 'uncovering facts'

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday watched 'The Sabarmati Report' movie along with party leaders here and hailed the film for "courageously uncovering the facts" on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

The film is a deeply moving tribute to the karsevaks who were tragically set ablaze in Godhra while returning from Ayodhya, he said.

The film uncovers facts that were "suppressed by Left Liberal ecosystem" and sections of the media, he said in a post on X.

Recommending watching the film, Reddy said the movie is not just a cinematic experience but an "emotional journey into a heart-wrenching tragedy that reminds us of the cost of hatred and misinformation". PTI SJR NB NB