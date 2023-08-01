Kishanganj Cong MP meets Union Edu Minister, demands funds for Bihar's AMU centre

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Mohammad Jawed, the Congress MP from Kishanganj in Bihar, on Tuesday met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded that the government release funds for setting up a centre of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in his constituency.

He submitted a letter demanding that the sanctioned teaching and non-teaching posts by the University Grants Commission (UGC) be allocated.

"I want to draw your kind attention towards AMU centre, Kishanganj. I have been raising this issue for the last four years. I have raised it multiple times via various methods on different platforms such as letters, in the question hour through multiple questions and in the zero hour.

"I have been consistently writing letters to the education ministry, finance ministry. However, none of them have exhibited any positive result from the government's side yet. A letter has been sent to your ministry by the Aligarh Muslim University for UGC-sanctioned 29 teaching and 19 non-teaching posts for AMU Centre, Kishanganj," the letter read.

The university has also requested for a sum of Rs 352.75 crore for the construction of infrastructure at the Kishanganj AMU centre.

"I request you to kindly look into the matter personally and consider the two requests for the Kishanganj centre including release of the remaining allocated funds of Rs 126.82 crore and allocate UGC-sanctioned teaching and non-teaching posts for the AMU Kishanganj centre," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP has been demanding that the Centre release funds allotted by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government (UPA) in 2013-2014 for setting up a centre of the AMU in Kishanganj. PTI GJS CK