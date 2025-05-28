Kishau dam water to be released only after receiving arrears: CM

Shimla, May 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh would release water from Kishau dam only after the neighbouring states pay off arrears, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

Addressing a rally at Dehuri in Banjar area of Kullu district, Sukhu said, "I went to Delhi with the demands of the people of Himachal Pradesh. We will give water to Delhi and Haryana, but first they should pay off the arrears to Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), whose arrears to Himachal Pradesh are pending for 14 years." "I have clearly said that the neighbouring states should first file an affidavit in the Supreme Court to pay this arrear, then we will move forward on the Kishau dam. I will not compromise with the interests of Himachal Pradesh," he said in a statement.

Kishau dam is located on the Tons River, a tributary of the Yamuna river flowing through Dehradun and Sirmaur districts on the Himachal-Uttarakhand border.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced the opening of CBSE-affiliated Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School and a milk processing unit with capacity of 10,000 litres in Banjar.

He also took a dig at the BJP and said that former chief minister Jairam Thakur looted the wealth of the people of the state and distributed freebies worth Rs 5,000 crore to win the assembly elections.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 78.47 crore in Banjar assembly constituency. PTI BPL RUK RUK