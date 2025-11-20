Prashant Kishor Fast

Patna: Chastened by the drubbing received by his Jan Suraaj Party in the recently held Bihar assembly polls, political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday undertook a day-long silent fast.

Kishor visited the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district, set up by Mahatma Gandhi about a century ago, for his "maun upvaas", according to a statement issued here by the Jan Suraaj Party.

Notably, Kishor, who is known to have great admiration for Mahatma Gandhi, had chosen the same spot three years ago for launching a 3,500 km-long "pada yatra" that culminated in the formation of Jan Suraaj Party on Gandhi Jayanti last year.

The 48-year-old, who was accompanied by party colleagues like state unit chief Manoj Bharti, paid floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi before starting his "maun upvas".