Kishori Lal Sharma slams Kumar Vishwas for 'Taimur' jibe

Amethi (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Congress MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, on Sunday targeted poet Kumar Vishwas for his recent comments on Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, saying he has no right to interfere in anyone's personal life.

Advertisment

At a recent event in Moradabad, Vishwas, without naming Saif or Kareena, questioned the choice of naming their son Taimur after an "invader".

Vishwas had also stoked a controversy in December last year when he took a veiled dig at Shatrughan Sinha and his actor daughter Sonakshi Sinha by indirectly referring to her interfaith marriage.

During a tour of his constituency, Sharma told reporters that Vishwas is a poet of great stature but he should not interfere in anyone's personal life.

Advertisment

"Such statements reduce Vishwas' stature... He should not use such language. I do not support his remarks. He had made similar controversial statements in Rajasthan as well. Only he knows what takes over him," the Congress MP said.

"Vishwas makes such remarks only when he has some intention. So there must have been some intention for him to make such a statement (against the Khans)," he added.

During his visit, Sharma met the local Congress workers and people of his constituency who came to the party office, assuring them of quickly resolving the issues facing Amethi.

Advertisment

He also distributed blankets to some needy people to protect them from the cold. "Service has been a tradition of the Congress, which is continuing in Amethi and Rae Bareli with the inspiration of the Gandhi family. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have always helped the needy, a tradition which continues even today," Sharma said. PTI COR NAV ARI