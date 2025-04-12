Kishtwar: 2 more terrorists killed in ongoing operations; one was eliminated Friday

Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing operation in a snow-bound area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, senior security officials said on Saturday, reaffirming their resolve to completely root out terrorism from the region.

The killings raised the number of terrorists neutralised in the ongoing operations in the Chhatru belt of the hilly district in the past two days to three. One terrorist was eliminated by the security forces on Friday morning.

Official sources said the slain terrorists were affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and included a top commander, Saifullah, who was active in the Chenab valley region for the past one year.

Assam Rifles' 5-Sector Commander Brigadier J B S Rathi and Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Shridhar Patil said the operations, started on April 9, continues. The aim is to maintain peace and stability in the region, he said.

"A total of three terrorists was eliminated in the operations while the troops displayed great tactical acumen and swiftness, and ensured zero casualties on our side. Despite the weather and the night-time challenges, the troops displayed great professionalism and also gave the topmost priority to the security of the local population," Brigadier Rathi told reporters in Kishtwar.

He said the operations also brought to the fore the seemless coordination between India Army and police, especially its Special Operations Group (SOG).

"After the first contact on April 9, rapid reinforcements were deployed in terms of special forces with the help of the Indian Air Force, and also to carry out realtime surveillance of the area the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, drones and the night visions were employed basically to ensure that terrorists do not escape from the area," the army officer said.

He said the operation reaffirms the Army's commitment to maintain peace and stability in the south of Jammu, especially in the Pir Panjal Range.

"Certain security measures have been instituted in terms of the rapid force response capabilities, technological integration and inter agency seemless coordination to maintain peace and stability in the region. We are thankful to White Knight Corps and the General Officer Commanding of Delta Force for their guidance and support," he said.

The DIG said the operation is in its final stages after it was first launched on Wednesday following interception of the terrorists.

"Our operations will continue till all the terrorists present in the area are eliminated," Patil said, adding the most important thing during the operations was the special care taken for the safety of the local population and "I appreciate them for their support to security agencies".

He said the coordination and synergy witnessed during the operation will continue and "anyone coming here (from Pakistan) to indulge in terror activities will face the same fate".

In response to question on the killing of Saifullah, the DIG said, "We are not in a stage to confirm the identity of any dead terrorist. We will identify the bodies during our investigation and reveal it once it is established." On the number of active terrorist groups in the Chenab valley region, he said the numbers are not important and "as I said our operations will continue till all of them are neutralized".

Brigaider Rathi also added that the number does not matter. "Whosoever comes with the aim of disturbing the peace and tranquility in the region will be eliminated." Patil said a large quantity of war-like stores including M-4 Carbine rifles and AK series rifles were recovered from the dead terrorists.

Asked about the local support enjoyed by terrorists, he said it is part of investigation and will be shared once it comes forth.

Earlier, the Army's White Knight Corps took to X to inform about the killing of two more terrorists in the ongoing operations.

"In the ongoing operations at Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war like stores including one AK and one M4 rifle have been recovered," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said.

One ultra was killed Friday morning when security forces established a contact with terrorists during the operations which were launched on Wednesday.

The officials said a separate operation to track down terrorists has also been underway in Basantgarh and Ramnagar areas of Udhampur district since Wednesday.

While there has been an encounter between security forces and search parties in Ramnagar forests on Wednesday, a local villager reported presence of three terrorists after they visited him in Basantgarh forest on Wednesday night.