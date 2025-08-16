Kishtwar cloudburst: GMC Jammu performed 25 major surgeries to save critically-injured survivors

Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) The Government Medical College (GMC) and Hospital, one of the premier health institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, took the lead in dealing with the medical crisis arising out of the deadly cloudburst in Kishtwar, performing 25 major surgeries on critically-injured persons to save precious lives, officials said.

“On the fateful night of August 14, GMC Jammu received 66 critical patients. On the same night, around 25 major surgeries were performed to save precious lives,” the principal of GMC Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta, said.

The medical care continued the next day as well when more surgeries were performed, he added.

The disaster struck Chishoti -- the last motorable village en route the Machail Mata temple -- at around 12:30 pm on August 14, leaving 60 persons dead and over 100 injured.

So far, 82 people -- 81 pilgrims and one from the CISF -- are reported missing after the cloudburst-induced flash floods hit the village.

“On the night of August 14, when every Indian was preparing to celebrate the 79th Independence Day, a team of medical professionals at GMC Jammu was waiting to receive a horde of ambulances arriving from Kishtwar, carrying unfortunate victims who suffered not only physical but also mental injuries following a natural disaster of paramount proportions,” Gupta said.

As soon as ambulance sirens began sounding in the emergency block, the team swung into action, he said. “Without losing any time, porters and helpers took the patient trolleys to the triage room, where medical teams immediately started providing treatment. There was no time to lose and split-second decisions were taken,” he said.

The critically-ill patients were put on ventilators, and those requiring emergency surgeries were shifted to the operation theatres, Gupta said.

The nursing staff also provided excellent care, acting like sisters, mothers, and friends to those who suffered mental and physical trauma, he added. PTI AB ARI