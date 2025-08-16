Kishtwar cloudburst: J-K chief secretary visits Chisoti, reviews relief operations

Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) The chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, on Saturday visited the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar district, and reviewed the rescue and relief operations there, officials said.

Flash floods triggered by the cloudburst struck Chisoti – the last motorable village en route the Machail Mata temple – at 12:25 pm on August 14, leaving 60 people dead and more than 100 injured.

So far, 82 people – 81 pilgrims and one from the CISF – are reported missing after the floods hit the village.

Issuing instructions for relief measures, rehabilitation of the affected families, and early restoration of essential services, Dulloo assured the affected people of comprehensive government support.

An official spokesperson said the chief secretary was accompanied by divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, IGP Bhim Sen Tuti, and other senior officers.

Dulloo reviewed the extent of damage caused by the flash floods while interacting with the affected families, local officials, and rescue teams.

He held detailed deliberations with the rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, local police, and security forces on the measures taken so far.

The chief secretary called upon all the line departments to work in close coordination to ensure timely response and minimise inconvenience to the public, the spokesperson said.

He also instructed the divisional and district administrations to closely monitor the progress of work and update him daily.

Reassuring the local population, Dulloo affirmed that the government is fully committed to extending every possible support for the relief and rescue operations. PTI AB ARI