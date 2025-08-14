Kishtwar cloudburst: J-K CM cancels tea party, cultural events on Independence Day

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has cancelled 'At Home' tea party and cultural events during Independence Day celebrations on Friday following the loss of lives in a cloudburst in Kishtwar district.

A massive cloudburst struck Chasoti village on Thursday, killing 38 people and trapping many more under debris, officials said.

“In light of the tragedy caused by the cloudburst in Kishtwar, I have taken the decision to cancel the ‘At Home’ tea party tomorrow (Friday) evening.

“We have also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations. The formal events - speech, march past etc will go ahead as planned,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Abdullah is scheduled to take salute at the march past at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir.