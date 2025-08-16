Kishtwar cloudburst: J&K; BJP leaders visit Chisoti, briefs Shah, Nadda

Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) Camping in cloudburst-hit Chishoti village in Kishtwar district, J&K BJP leadership interacted with the survivors and officials and briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party's national president J P Nadda about the situation, a party spokesperson said.

Assuring the victims of maximum support, they said that, in addition to state assistance, all possible help from the Centre and the BJP would be extended.

Led by J&K BJP president Sat Sharma, a party delegation reached Kishtwar on Friday and began a two-day visit to assess the damage and oversee relief measures, the spokesperson said.

At least 60 people died and 70 people went missing after a cloudburst-induced flash flood hit Chisoti, the last motorable village on the way to the Machail Mata temple, around 12:25 pm on Thursday.

The tragedy struck when a large number of people had gathered in the village for the annual pilgrimage to the Machail Mata temple. The yatra began on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5. The 8.5-km trek to the 9,500-foot shrine begins from Chisoti, which is located about 90 km from Kishtwar town.

Sunil Sharma, leader of the opposition in the J&K Assembly, and MLA Shagun Parihar had already reached the site soon after the tragedy struck and participated in the rescue efforts, according to the spokesperson.

During the visit, Sat Sharma interacted with various officials, reviewed ongoing relief operations and facilitated arrangements for stranded people by providing vehicles, the spokesperson added.

J&K BJP chief directed the administration to provide urgent medical aid to the injured and intensify relief efforts without delay.

Sat Sharma expressed hope that the number of casualties would not rise further and emphasised that the administration must continue welfare measures on a war footing.

Meanwhile, the LoP lauded the swift response of the locals, security forces and relief agencies who worked tirelessly to save lives.