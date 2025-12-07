'Kissa Khaki Ka': Delhi Police's weekly podcast completes 200 episodes

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A weekly podcast run by the Delhi Police, 'Kissa Khaki Ka', which showcases stories of courage by its personnel, has completed 200 episodes, an official said on Sunday.

Started in January 2022, the podcast aims to highlight the commitment of Delhi Police officers while motivating others within the force.

Each episode features short accounts of policing challenges, investigations, and humane interventions that often go unnoticed, the officer said.

Produced by its social media team, the podcast is released every Sunday at 2 pm on the force's official platforms, with each episode running for five to 10 minutes. PTI BM PRK PRK