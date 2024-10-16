KITE develops new E-Cube Hindi Language Lab

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology wing of the state General Education Department, has developed a new platform to make learning Hindi fun and easy for school students.

E-Cube Hindi Language Lab was inaugurated by the Minister for General Education V Sivankutty here on Wednesday, an official statement said here.

This is a continuation of the award winning E-Cube English Language Lab, which KITE has been implementing in schools since 2022, it said.

The new platform has been developed to provide opportunities to learn and use various languages as part of the high-tech school project.

Minister Sivankutty said that the E-Cube Hindi language lab, which is entirely developed using Free and Open-Source Software ( FOSS) , can be used by students on existing laptops in schools, without any additional cost or device.

The E-Cube Hindi Language Lab is structured into three levels: Level 1, 2, and 3, corresponding to grades 5, 6, and 7, respectively.

The platform offers logins for students, teachers, and headteachers.

By loging in, students can access five units where they can engage in game-based interactive activities to listen to stories, speak, read, write, and create linguistic discourses, it said.

This enables students to receive hands-on experience in listening, speaking, reading, and writing with the help of the software.

“Like the E-Cube English Language Lab, KITE will also provide the 'language lab' on all primary school laptops and provide training to teachers,” said K Anvar sadath, CEO of KITE. PTI LGK ROH