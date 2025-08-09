KITE launches online AI Training for Lakshadweep teachers

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology arm of the state General Education Department, has initiated an online Artificial Intelligence (AI) training program for teachers across the nine islands of the union territory Lakshadweep.

The training module is an updated version of the AI program previously conducted by KITE for 80,000 teachers in Kerala, officials said.

It utilises the same online training platform that was made available to the public under the name "AI Essentials", according to KITE authorities.

"The first phase of this training involves all 110 post-graduate teachers, who are divided into five batches. The program will be completed in one month, with one mentor assigned to every 20 teachers," K Anvar Sadath, the Chief Executive Officer of KITE, said on Saturday while launching the training programme.

Stating that the course content is structured into five distinct sections, he said the first section, 'AI at Your Fingertips,' introduces practical applications of AI while covering its history, development, and future possibilities.

The second section, 'AI Art Gallery,' focuses on using AI to create and enhance images, design logos and posters, and even build 3D models. The third section, 'Mastering AI,' offers hands-on training in prompt engineering and the use of AI for reading and data analysis.

The fourth section, 'AI in Everyday Life,' provides practical training on how to use AI in areas such as music, coding, video production, and learning.

The final section concludes the training by providing an understanding of how to use AI responsibly and familiarising participants with the technical terms used in the field, he explained.

Sadath stated that the organisation would provide training to all Lakshadweep teachers, including in the field of robotics.

"Robotics has been incorporated into the revised Class 10 ICT textbooks, which are used since the islands follow the Kerala curriculum. To facilitate this, KITE will also provide robotics kits to schools in Lakshadweep," he added.

Besides Sadath, Lakshadweep's Director of Education Padmar Ram Tripathi, Senior Administrative Officer E. Raveendranathan, and K K Shanawas of the Academic Section spoke during the online launch of the training programme here. PTI LGK ADB