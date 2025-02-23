KITE launches online AI training for public

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education is launching an online training programme to help people use AI tools in their daily lives.

The four-week course, called "AI Essentials," aims to make artificial intelligence easy to understand and use, an official release said here on Sunday.

Each batch will have dedicated mentors, with one mentor for every twenty participants, said the release.

The course will include video lessons, study materials, and weekly online sessions where participants can ask questions and learn more.

The training is open to everyone, including students. It will cover how to use AI for everyday tasks, office work, social media content creation, and creative fields like art, music and writing, the release added.

The course will also teach prompt engineering and responsible AI use. This is an improved version of the AI training KITE previously offered to 80,000 school teachers, now updated with new tools, it said.

The training will take place on the KOOL platform, which has already provided online courses to over 50,000 teachers.

Registration for the first batch is now open for 2,500 participants on the website www.kite.kerala.gov.in and the last date to register is March 5.

The fee is Rs 2360 including GST, and payment must be made online, the release said.

The classes will begin on March 10, and those who complete the course will receive a certificate, KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said.