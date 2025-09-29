KITE launches statewide reels competition to showcase school achievements

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 (PTI) The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) announced a special reels competition for all schools in the state, aimed at showcasing unique achievements and exemplary practices in the education sector.

Titled 'Ente School, Ente Abhimanam' (My school, My pride), the competition is designed to enhance the video production skills of little KITES members while creating engaging short-form video content (reels) that highlight school excellence, KITE said in a statement on Monday.

Participants are encouraged to create compelling reels focusing on the distinctive features of their own school or a nearby selected school, with priority given to Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools. The content should cover the school’s achievements, unique activities, academic models, and effective utilisation of infrastructure, said K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer of KITE.

“All production roles, including anchoring and interviews, must be handled by students themselves under the leadership of the little KITES units,” he added, noting that the competition has strict submission guidelines.

KITE will select the 100 best reels, with each winning entry receiving a cash prize of Rs 5,000. The selected reels will also be broadcast on the KITE-Victers Channel, with entries evaluated by a special jury.

The deadline for submissions is October 9, the official added. PTI LGK SSK