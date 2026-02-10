Kite rescued by municipal team after getting entangled in Chinese 'manjha'

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A kite was severely injured after it got entangled in banned Chinese 'manjha' (kite string) here and was subsequently rescued by the local corporator and a team of municipal staff.

The kite was found hanging upside down from a tree in Saharanpur's Anand Nagar Park, with a nest containing its younglings nearby. When residents heard the fluttering sound of the entangled kite on Monday night, they informed corporator and municipal corporation executive committee member Mansoor Badar.

Local residents said owing to Badar's efforts, the municipal lift vehicle and a team from the horticulture department arrived at the spot.

The bird was found entangled in Chinese manjha. After hours of effort, the kite was freed from the sharp thread. Badar said the kite was severely injured by the thread, and the municipal corporation team administered first aid by applying turmeric and medicine on the wounds.

Badar told PTI that as soon as he received information about a bird trapped in a Chinese 'manjha', he informed the municipal commissioner and the assistant municipal commissioner, the garden in-charge. Despite the late hour, the officials didn't stall the matter until morning, acting promptly.

The corporator said it was only due to promptness on all levels that the kite was freed from the death trap.