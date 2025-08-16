Kite string slits bike rider's throat near Tughlakabad Metro

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old bike rider battles for his life after his throat was slit by a kite string Saturday while he was traversing a flyover near Tughlakabad Metro Station in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said.

The incident was reported around 4.40 pm at Badarpur Police Station, they said.

The string appears to be an Indian string, but FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) reports will confirm if it is that or Chinese Manjha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

The victim was identified as Rajneesh, a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, who is currently living in Akhibelpur village. He was lying in a pool of blood.

"There was significant bleeding from the neck region of the victim. He was immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where his condition is stated to be critical," an officer said.

Chinese manjha is prohibited under Delhi government notifications for posing a severe threat to human life, birds and the environment. PTI SSJ VN VN