KITE to support Navy Children School in advancing digital education through AI

Kochi, Jun 9 (PTI) Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technical arm of the state General Education Department, on Monday entered into a partnership with Navy Children School (NCS) here, for the advancement of digital education through artificial intelligence (AI).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was formally signed by K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, and Commodore Ben H Berson, Vice Chairperson of NCS Kochi.

Through this collaboration, KITE will extend comprehensive support across key educational domains, an official statement said.

This includes the establishment of cutting-edge AI and Robotics laboratories, fully equipped with Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) tools to foster an engaging and hands-on STEM learning environment for students.

In addition, KITE will spearhead capacity-building initiatives by conducting structured training programmes for teachers, aimed at enhancing their proficiency in digital pedagogy, ICT integration, and innovative classroom practices, it said.

The initiative will also promote the effective use of smart classroom technologies to enrich the overall teaching-learning experience.

NCS is a premier CBSE institution under the aegis of the Naval Education Society.

The partnership will see the introduction of KITE's acclaimed Little KITEs IT Club program at NCS Kochi, fostering student-led innovation through hands-on projects in coding, robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

Additionally, KITE will extend access to its vast digital resources, including the KITE VICTERS educational channel platform, enabling students to engage in content creation and showcase their projects to a wider audience, the statement further said.

"This national-level initiative reflects our commitment to democratising digital education," Sadath said.

Berson said KITE's multidimensional support perfectly aligns with their vision for 21st century education, offering students unparalleled exposure and opportunities in emerging technologies.

"We're not just providing technology, but building an ecosystem where Navy school children can thrive in the digital age, supported by infrastructure, training, and innovation platforms," he said.

The signing programme was attended by senior officials from KITE, the Navy Education Society, academic leaders, and faculty members of NCS Kochi, the statement added.